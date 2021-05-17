Menu
Rockhampton’s Aleesha Spyve, pictured playing for Gladstone at the Hockey Queensland Championship, has been selected for Queensland Country. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Sport

LISTED: CQ hockey reps selected for Qld Country

Pam McKay
17th May 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content

Seven Central Queensland hockey players will line up for Queensland at the 2021 Australian Country women’s and men’s championships.

They were selected following standout performances at the Hockey Queensland Championship in Toowoomba at the start of May.

Rockhampton’s Jessica Moffat and Aleesha Spyve, who played with Gladstone at the three-day tournament, earned a Queensland Country call-up, along with Gladstone’s Abbey Lowry.

Cooper Johnson in action with Rockhampton. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Rockhampton’s Cooper Johnson joins Mackay trio Josh Baxter, Noah Gauci and Drew Wenzel in the men’s line-up.

Tom Smith of Rockhampton was named as a shadow.

The national championships are currently scheduled for Albany, Western Australia, from August 7 to 14.

The Queensland women will be defending their title, after bringing home gold in 2019, while the men will be looking to go one better after placing second.

