LISTED: Every winner from City of Rocky Open
One of the biggest fields in a decade teed off in the DNK Refrigeration Solutions City of Rockhampton Open at the weekend.
Seventy visiting players were among the 222 who contested the two-day, 36-hole event at the Rockhampton Golf Course.
Yeppoon Golf Club’s Dylan Parish shot rounds of 74 and 72 to be crowned Open champion for the third time.
He finished one shot clear of Rockhampton’s Tim McMaster.
A host of prizes were awarded over the weekend.
Here is a full list of winners:
36-hole Open champion: Dylan Parish 146
36-hole Open runner-up: Tim McMaster 147
36-hole gross A1 grade champion: Cameron Dougall 162
36-hole A1 grade runner-up: Sam Atwell 165
36-hole gross B grade champion: Bruce Winn 166
36-hole B grade runner-up: Andrew Smith 175
36-hole gross C grade champion: John Waller 189
36-hole C grade runner-up: Mark McKay 193
36-hole nett A grade winner: Aaron Lacey 140
36-hole nett A grade runner-up: Jake Swaffield 143
36-hole nett A1 grade winner: Brett McAleese 143
36-hole nett A1 grade runner-up: Mark Hoare 147
36-hole nett B grade winner: Denis McKay 143
36-hole nett B grade runner-up: Michael Davison 146
36-hole nett C grade winner: Damian Doneman 144
36-hole nett C grade runner-up: Jaron Goodman 147
NB - One major trophy per player
J.J. Macaulay Cup: Cameron Dougall 138
Saturday 18-hole a grade nett winner: Aaron Lacey 68
Saturday 18-hole A grade nett runner-up: Greg Black 71
Saturday 18-hole A1 grade nett winner: Cameron Dougall 68
Saturday 18-hole A1 grade nett runner-up: Darryl Mallory 70
Saturday 18-hole B grade nett winner: Denis McKay 66
Saturday 18-hole B grade nett runner-up: Ben Halberstater 69
Saturday 18-hole C grade nett winner: John Waller 68
Saturday 18-hole C grade nett runner: Peter Swanson 69
Sunday 18-hole A grade nett winner: Jake Swaffield 67
Sunday 18-hole A grade nett runner-up: Blaise Ramsey 68
Sunday 18-hole A1 grade nett winner: Brett McAleese 66
Sunday 18-hole A1 grade nett runner-up: Cameron Dougall 70
Sunday 18-hole B grade nett winner: Bruce Winn 69
Sunday 18-hole B grade nett runner-up: Ross Bodgen 70
Sunday 18-hole C grade nett winner: Jaron Goodman 71
Sunday 18-hole C grade nett runner-up: David West 74
Saturday pro shots
No. 2 Neil Beckett 86cm, No. 18 Dylan Parish 20cm, No. 8 Rick Niven 10cm, No. 11 Dean Bunt 1.98m
Sunday pro shots
No. 2 Tony Martin 88cm, No. 18 Greg Black 2.04m, No. 8 Paul Bungey 58cm, No. 11 Dean Bunt 19cm
Long drives
Saturday: A - R. Pershouse, A1 - A. Mansfield, B - B. Halberstater, C - C. Shackleton
Sunday: A - C. Richards, A1 - M. Kennedy, B - S. Smerdon, C - M. Godsmark