LISTED: Every winner from City of Rocky Open

The 2021 City of Rockhampton Open, played at the Rockhampton Golf Course at the weekend, attracted 222 golfers. Photo: Pam McKay

One of the biggest fields in a decade teed off in the DNK Refrigeration Solutions City of Rockhampton Open at the weekend.

Seventy visiting players were among the 222 who contested the two-day, 36-hole event at the Rockhampton Golf Course.

Yeppoon Golf Club’s Dylan Parish shot rounds of 74 and 72 to be crowned Open champion for the third time.

He finished one shot clear of Rockhampton’s Tim McMaster.

A host of prizes were awarded over the weekend.

Here is a full list of winners:

36-hole Open champion: Dylan Parish 146

36-hole Open runner-up: Tim McMaster 147

36-hole gross A1 grade champion: Cameron Dougall 162

36-hole A1 grade runner-up: Sam Atwell 165

36-hole gross B grade champion: Bruce Winn 166

36-hole B grade runner-up: Andrew Smith 175

36-hole gross C grade champion: John Waller 189

36-hole C grade runner-up: Mark McKay 193

36-hole nett A grade winner: Aaron Lacey 140

36-hole nett A grade runner-up: Jake Swaffield 143

36-hole nett A1 grade winner: Brett McAleese 143

36-hole nett A1 grade runner-up: Mark Hoare 147

36-hole nett B grade winner: Denis McKay 143

36-hole nett B grade runner-up: Michael Davison 146

36-hole nett C grade winner: Damian Doneman 144

36-hole nett C grade runner-up: Jaron Goodman 147

Sponsor David Zonca from DNK Refrigeration Solutions (left) presents winner Dylan Parish with the prizes City of Rockhampton Open trophy.

NB - One major trophy per player

J.J. Macaulay Cup: Cameron Dougall 138

Saturday 18-hole a grade nett winner: Aaron Lacey 68

Saturday 18-hole A grade nett runner-up: Greg Black 71

Saturday 18-hole A1 grade nett winner: Cameron Dougall 68

Saturday 18-hole A1 grade nett runner-up: Darryl Mallory 70

Saturday 18-hole B grade nett winner: Denis McKay 66

Saturday 18-hole B grade nett runner-up: Ben Halberstater 69

Saturday 18-hole C grade nett winner: John Waller 68

Saturday 18-hole C grade nett runner: Peter Swanson 69

Sunday 18-hole A grade nett winner: Jake Swaffield 67

Sunday 18-hole A grade nett runner-up: Blaise Ramsey 68

Sunday 18-hole A1 grade nett winner: Brett McAleese 66

Sunday 18-hole A1 grade nett runner-up: Cameron Dougall 70

Sunday 18-hole B grade nett winner: Bruce Winn 69

Sunday 18-hole B grade nett runner-up: Ross Bodgen 70

Sunday 18-hole C grade nett winner: Jaron Goodman 71

Sunday 18-hole C grade nett runner-up: David West 74

Golfers hit the Rockhampton Golf Course at the weekend’s City of Rockhampton Open. Photo: Pam McKay

Saturday pro shots

No. 2 Neil Beckett 86cm, No. 18 Dylan Parish 20cm, No. 8 Rick Niven 10cm, No. 11 Dean Bunt 1.98m

Sunday pro shots

No. 2 Tony Martin 88cm, No. 18 Greg Black 2.04m, No. 8 Paul Bungey 58cm, No. 11 Dean Bunt 19cm

Long drives

Saturday: A - R. Pershouse, A1 - A. Mansfield, B - B. Halberstater, C - C. Shackleton

Sunday: A - C. Richards, A1 - M. Kennedy, B - S. Smerdon, C - M. Godsmark