LISTED: Players key to Rocky’s chances in Zone Carnival

Sophie Hammond will hit the turf with the Rockhampton under-15 girls team at the weekend’s Zone Carnival.

Kalka Shades will be the stage for two days of fast-flowing hockey action as Rockhampton hosts the Zone Carnival this weekend.

Representative teams from Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay will face off in six age groups – under-11, under-13 and under-15 boys and girls, open men and women and Masters women.

Rockhampton Hockey Association president Clark McKay said the carnival would serve up some quality hockey given there was a spirited rivalry between the three centres.

He said it would also provide a good preparation for players who would be involved in state championships later in the year.

“It’s going to be a great weekend and it should be pretty equal in all divisions between the three centres,” he said.

“We’re looking to reinvigorate this carnival.

“We have had it running over a weekend for quite a few years and the open men and women probably haven’t played this type of carnival for 10 years or more.

“It’s a great format and we’re keen to expose players to that higher standard of hockey.”

Games start at 8am Saturday and Sunday. Finals will be played in each division, starting from 10.30am Sunday.

Rockhampton players to watch this weekend

Under-11 boys

Dylan Brookman, defender: Solid tackler with a hard hit to turn defence into attack.

Dean Rogers, midfield/defender: Reliable worker, good at tackling and passing to strikers to set up attack.

Jude Page, striker: Fast with good control of the ball.

Under-11 girls

Logan Reibel, midfield/back: Strong little tackler with a good hit.

Sienna Harmsworth, midfield/striker: Skilful player who does a lot of work.

Amelia Butler, midfield/ striker: Very consistent player with a good carry of the ball.

Darius Rossow will play with the Rockhampton under-13 boys and Sienna Harmsworth with the Rockhampton under-11 girls.

Under-13 boys

Alex Toon, defender: Strongest hitter of his age with a very solid tackle.

Darius Rossow, midfield/striker: Very skilful player with lots of determination.

Under-13 girls

Amy Woods, defender: Strong tackle, good vision and communications.

Charlie Vidler, forward: Strong on the ball and capable of scoring.

Amelia McDonnell, defender: Strong tackle, accurate hitting and communications.

Annalise Adamson, midfield: Great ball control, builds up play nicely and reads play well.

Under-15 boys

Aaron Woods, back: Brings strength, patience and maturity to the backline.

Cooper Mackenzie, striker/midfield: Fresh from finishing as second highest goal scorer at the under-15 nationals, he will be pivotal to the team.

Jaiden Lenzina, goalkeeper: Another player just returned from nationals and a very agile goalie.

Rockhampton under-15 representative Samantha Barsby.

Under-15 girls

Sophie Hammond, midfield: Hard-working playmaker with great composure on the ball.

Georgia Wright, striker: Skilful player who can find the back of the net.

Samantha Barsby, striker: Another skilful player who puts plenty of pressure on the defence.

Clinton McKay will be a key figure for the Rockhampton open men.

Open men

Clinton McKay, midfield: High work rate with very good ball control and plenty of speed to boot.

Douglas Buckley, midfield: Back in Rocky colours for the first time in many years, great tackler and reads the game very well.

Rockhampton open women’s player Aleesha Spyve.

Open women

Aleesha Spyve, striker/midfield: Australian Country under-21 player who has a high work rate and will take her goal shooting opportunities.

Amy Moffat: Very versatile, up-and-coming player who has physical presence on the field and a good range of skills.