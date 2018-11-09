Menu
The Chronicle Weekly
The Chronicle Weekly
LISTEN: Are aliens out there and why do we see UFOs

Tobi Loftus
9th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
LAST Sunday a video appeared on Facebook apparently showing a ball of light zigzagging across the sky near Lake Perseverance in Toowoomba. The uploader of the video thought it was a UFO.

This isn't the first time a UFO has allegedly been sighted in the Toowoomba region, there have been countless sightings over recent decades.

But is Toowoomba a UFO hotspot, or is there something scientific that could explain these sightings?

The Chronicle's Tobi Loftus spoke with University of Southern Queensland astronomer Professor Jonti Horner about the search for life on other planets.

