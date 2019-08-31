Listen, learn from teachers: They are the ones on frontline

SINCE I was a student myself, I've had the same "besties” and as a journalist, I'm the odd one out.

The other three of "us” are teachers so it's fair to say I've been a part of teacher talk for the past 35 years and have a pretty fair handle on what they believe are the reasons for the decline in education, and the decline, not just in job satisfaction, but to actually do their job, to teach.

Heights College principal Darren Lawson echoed their views when I spoke to him on Thursday.

I've been in this game for a long time too and I know that when the opportunity to sprout their success is there, the government will bleed that for all it's worth.

When NAPLAN results came out this week, there was just one media release from Education Minister Grace Grace and complete silence from the assistant minister, Brittany Lauga.

The release was headlined "Queensland's NAPLAN results positive for another year”.

She said she was proud that Queensland was "once again the star performer”.

Spin it as you will, and despite record government spending, there are serious issues in Queensland education and if those in power are not willing to admit that and listen to those who understand, I don't see how it can be addressed.

And I don't mean those highly paid administrators in Brisbane who haven't seen inside a classroom for years.

It's about time those experienced teachers had a voice.

They are the ones who spend everyday on the frontline.

They deserve more respect.