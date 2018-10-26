Listen up for the hearing bus coming our way

LISTEN UP: The Australian Hearing Bus will be travelling around the region soon to offer free hearing checks and raise hearing health awareness.

LISTEN UP: The Australian Hearing Bus will be travelling around the region soon to offer free hearing checks and raise hearing health awareness. Nicole Hatfield

THE Australian Hearing bus is stopping by Rockhampton and Yeppoon to offer free* hearing checks and raise hearing health awareness in the local community.

Now with a 12-strong fleet of Australian Hearing buses, the mobile hearing service has provided over 175,000 free hearing checks in communities across Australia since the first bus was launched in 2009. No destination is too isolated for the bus to visit!

Linda Busbridge, Manager at Australian Hearing Rockhampton and Yeppoon, said that because age-related hearing loss develops gradually over time, it is common for people to overlook warning signs that their hearing is diminishing.

"Hearing loss is a prevalent issue in the community. One in six Australians is affected by hearing loss. And with an ageing population this is expected to increase to one in four by 2050¹," explains Linda.

"A hearing check is a quick and easy way to measure the sounds you can and can't hear. Our team will also be on hand to guide you through what next steps you may have to take in regard to your hearing."As well as having a hearing check, visitors to the bus can also find information on a range of common hearing issues and view a display of easy-to-use hearing devices for around the home. This includes headsets for watching the TV and alert systems for doorbells.

"Not everyone who is experiencing problems hearing needs a hearing aid. Sometimes they might just need support listening to the TV at normal volumes, hearing at noisy social events, or hearing friends and family on the phone," says Linda.

No appointment is necessary. Australian Hearing will provide hearing checks to any interested adults over 18 who visit the bus on the day.

About Australian Hearing

Australian Hearing provides world leading research and hearing services for the well-being of all Australians.

We are the nation's leading hearing specialist and largest provider of Government-funded hearing services to eligible people including children under 26, pensioners, veterans, adults with complex communication needs and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders over 50.

With over 70 years' experience, Australian Hearing is here to help all Australians manage their hearing health, ensuring they stay connected with the world around them.

Australian Hearing Buses

Over 175,000 free hearing checks have been provided to communities across Australia since the first Australian Hearing bus was launched in 2009.

Our buses travel across the country to not only visit busy city centres, but also smaller regional towns where it would otherwise be difficult for people to get their hearing checked.

We also take our buses to retirement villages and aged care facilities to make it easier for people to have their hearing checked.

We provide hearing checks to any person 18 years old and over. No booking appointment is necessary.

Only initial hearing checks are free, and only some subsequent hearing assessments and/or devices following on from those initial hearing checks may be subsidised for those eligible under the Australian Government Hearing Services Program, while others may attract charges/fees.