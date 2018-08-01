Listeria concerns force frozen food recall

Freezer compartment of a refrigerator containing m

ANOTHER frozen produce product has been recalled today, with concerns it could be contaminated by potentially deadly listeria.

Metcash has recalled all stock of Black & Gold Mixed Vegetables 1kg from shelves in IGA, Campbells and Independent Grocers across Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania, according to the New South Wales Food Authority.

Anyone who has purchased it is advised not to consume it and can return it for a full refund.

In July, major supermarkets pulled a wide range of frozen vegetables from shelves after a listeria outbreak in Europe killed nine people and made dozens sick.

Groups at high risk from listeria include pregnant women and their unborn babies, elderly people and those with low immune systems, but anyone with health concerns should seek medical advice.

JULY'S RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Some of the products impacted by the July recall. Picture: NSW Food Authority

Woolworths - Essentials snap frozen mixed veg 1kg: Carrots, peas, corn, green beans & potatoes - National distribution Best Before 19 MAR 2020 through to 24 APR 2020

Woolworths - Bell Farms Steam Veggie Carrot Corn and Broccoli 3pk 450g - National distribution, all stock

IGA - Black & Gold Corn Kernels 500g - National distribution Best Before all dates

IGA - Black & Gold Mixed Vegetables 1kg: Carrots, peas, beans & corn - National distribution Best Before all dates

ALDI - Market Fare Peas, Carrots and Super Sweet Corn 1kg - National distribution

ALDI - Market Fare Corn Kernels 1kg QLD, VIC, WA and select NSW stores Product of Hungary (only)

ALDI - Market Fare Mixed Vegetables 1kg QLD, NSW, ACT, WA Packed in Belgium from Imported and Belgian Ingredients (only)

ALDI - Market Fare Quick Steam Carrot Broccoli and Cauliflower 450g - National distribution

ALDI - Market Fare Quick Steam Carrot Corn and Broccoli 450g - National distribution

ALDI: Only products with country of origin of Belgium, United Kingdom or Hungary, all other countries not affected.

Source: Food Standards Australia New Zealand