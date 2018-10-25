Little acts transform the lives of premmie babies

CLICK, CLICK: From left, Toulouse Casey, Edie Bellis, Mary Fulwood, Judith Houlahan and (at back) Bev Chelepy meet at the South Rockhampton Library to craft warm ware for locals in need.

CLICK, CLICK: From left, Toulouse Casey, Edie Bellis, Mary Fulwood, Judith Houlahan and (at back) Bev Chelepy meet at the South Rockhampton Library to craft warm ware for locals in need. Jann Houley

WHEN Bev Chelepy learned about the benefits of beanies for "premmies”, she issued her fellow craftswomen with a challenge.

Ms Chelepy, the longest serving member of Rockhampton's Lively Knitting and Crochet Club, told her team their mission was to knit and crochet a stack of beanies for premature babies who are airlifted by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

They delivered an impressive result.

"By the following week, we'd completed 40 beanies... and got started on more,” she said at yesterday's club session.

"That's just an example of what we achieve on a regular basis.”

Royal Flying Doctor Service Rockhampton manager of clinical and base operations and flight nurse, Carolyn Overy, said the RFDS was extremely grateful for the support and handiwork of those involved with the club.

"The beanies the ladies knit for us, while quite simple, are extremely important to us,” Ms Overy said.

"We transfer at least one newborn or premature baby to or from Brisbane out of the Rockhampton region each week, and these beanies are crucial in helping us maintain their temperature as the precious little cargo is transported to and from our aircraft.”

The Lively Knitting and Crochet Club, which takes place at Southside Library on Wednesday mornings, began more than five years ago as a six-week course.

But, as Ms Chelepy explains, "we wanted to just keep on going” so an increasing number of locals meet each week to enjoy each other's company while they provide warmth to the region's helpless and homeless.

They knit and crochet blankets, booties and jumpers which are distributed to foster children, women's shelters, and the homeless as well as babies in crisis.