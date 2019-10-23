Little athletes lend a helping hand this Christmas

HELPING HAND: Lacey Welfare and Leura Edwards are donating goodies to AnglicareCQ’s 2019 Christmas Hamper.

CHRISTMAS means more than just opening piles of presents to two keen footballers, it’s about helping those less fortunate.

Leura Edwards, 7, loves Christmas, it’s her favourite time of the year and a stuffed toy flamingo is at the top of her wish list.

Leura, who plays for Magpies Touch Football Club, said she wanted to donate gifts to AnglicareCQ’s 2019 Christmas Hamper to help those who are in need.

“Everyone deserves to get presents they can play with at Christmas,” she said.

13-year-old Lacey Welfare, who plays for Magpies and Rebels Touch Football Clubs, said she would also be donating to AnglicareCQ’s Christmas Hamper this year and urged others in the community to get on board.

“AnglicareCQ is supporting a good cause,” she said.

“Everyone deserves to be fortunate like us and have a good Christmas.”

Diana Wode, Denise Edwards and Clyde Wode.

Diana Wode, who has volunteered at AnglicareCQ for more than 30 years, said the charity needed the communities support to help those in need this Christmas.

“This year has been our worst, I have never seen so many people in need,” Mrs Wode said.

“If we can just touch a few of those people each year it brightens their Christmas. We need to give them something to look forward to.”

A donation box will be in front of the canteen at Cyril Connell Fields every Saturday morning for the next four weeks.

Donations for the Christmas Hampers can include Christmas goodies, groceries, gifts or vouchers.

For more information, call Diana Wode on 49281858.