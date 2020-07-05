IT'S six-year-old Travis Heery's dream to be a police officer, and today the Queensland Police Service made the dream a reality.

Travis has a battling a rare terminal illness called diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG) - an aggressive and incurable tumour that grows in the brain stem.

Travis had a lovely day out making his dream of being a police officer come true.

Travis has undertaken 30 radiation which were successful for two months, sadly the tumour returned and will eventually take breathe.

He was sworn into the Service as an honorary junior police officer, his mum, Kaye says he is "courageous beyond measure," Ms Heery said.

The little officer who wants to fight crime has been fighting his own battle.



"He takes every blow with a great attitude and has endured more than most adults.

"He is an exceptional kid."

Special Junior Constable Travis was given a special day out meeting the Dog Squad, playing soccer with the horses of the Mounted Unit and even meeting the EORT robot.

Acting Sergeant Bagnall, said he knew he had to do something special for the little constable.

"In my job as a crime prevention officer, we do public and community engagement work, but I haven't had a chance to do something as wonderful as this," Acting Sergeant Bagnall said.

Queensland Police made Travis a special police polo to make the event as real as possible.



"It is such a wonderful cause and we are all so pleased to give this little hero something so special today."

Originally published as Little battler is literally a boy in blue