Little-big thinkers meet today at Hey YOUth summit

SPREADING AWARENESS: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with Yeppoon State High School students during last year's HEY YOUth Summit. Contributed

TOURISM, job creation and future infrastructure needs for youths are among issues to be discussed at Brittany Lauga's fourth annual Hey YOUth Summit in Rockhampton today.

The summit will be draw on senior students from high schools across the Rockhampton and Keppel regions to hear from a range of key speakers hosted by Ms Lauga, the Member for Keppel.

"Capturing the voices of the future” means students' messages will be heard at the next sitting of Queensland Parliament to be enshrined in Hansard.

"This summit is an exciting and fascinating time because not only do we hear from a range of interesting speakers, but importantly we hear from the high school students and get their take on life today and what they envisage into the future,” Ms Lauga said.

"We challenge them to think big picture while also focusing on some current, pressing issues.”

"In previous years, for example, key issues to come out of the Summit were those surrounding technology, mental health, protection of the environment and US President Donald Trump.”

Mrs Lauga thanked the school students and teachers for breaking their busy schedules and sending students to the summit.

Ms Lauga said she was confident the summit will be of great benefit to those attending. It will be held at Rockhampton PCYC from 8.45am-2pm.