Little fighter with a heart of gold faces toughest battle

STRENGTH: Christian Hermann loves rugby league and hopes to play the sport professionally. Pictured in his Rustlers uniform, Christian was excited to play in Blackwater when he started to feel onset symptoms.

STRENGTH: Christian Hermann loves rugby league and hopes to play the sport professionally. Pictured in his Rustlers uniform, Christian was excited to play in Blackwater when he started to feel onset symptoms.

CHRISTIAN Hermann is a young boy with a heart of gold, the first to offer a helping hand to anyone in need.

As he was being transferred to Brisbane by the Royal Flying Doctor Service with a potentially life-threatening disease, the 13-year-old told his mum Kathryn Cordwell they needed to do a fun run or something to raise money for the service.

Only a month ago Christian was dressed in a gree tutu running through the Botanic Gardens to raise money for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

Kathryn said her son was the sort of person who would stop in the shopping centre to help an old lady with her bags.

Christian with a fresh catch,

But when 'The Hermannator' laces up his footy boots and hits the field his dedication as a rugby league player and fighting spirit take over.

In the weeks and months to come Christian will need every bit of strength to overcome a devastating nerve condition which has left him paralysed from the neck down.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin from the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane, Kathryn said the community support so far has been overwhelming.

Over the weekend, doctors reduced Christian's sedation and he is no longer in an induced coma.

Christian learning to drive on the family's Milman property.

But disease has taken its toll, leaving him weak and exhausted.

In the brief moments when he is awake, Christian has watched videos recorded by his favourite NQ Cowboys player Jason Taumalolo.

Each time he has been bought to tears.

Kathryn planned to show Christian another video yesterday, recorded by his Year 7 classmates at The Cathedral College.

She said it was videos like this which would spur Christian on through the tough physical therapy which lies ahead as he learns to walk, talk and move again.

"He is just going to be flawed, when he wakes up property and can see the love that's been coming in for him,” Kathryn said.

Christian Hermann receives care at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane. Kathryn Cordwell

Despite her own struggle seeing Christian's bright and bubbly personality dimmed, Kathryn is staying strong for her "little fighter”.

It's the second time Christian has been struck by Guillain-Barré syndrome, which attacks the peripheral nervous system.

Christian was just six the first time, and it took over a year for him to recover.

The condition rarely strike twice, but this time doctors can't predict when the acute phase (which Christian is in now) will end and recovery can begin.

Christian's parents are staying with him in Brisbane, while his grandmother looks after his sisters Shantaye and Tiarna and the family's Milman property.

Christian Hermann, Branden Jenkins, Cameron Moran and Rebecca Russell running the Colour Run in Rockhampton to raise money for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service this year. Christian has since been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a devastating nerve condition. Contributed

Kathryn said she couldn't go through this period alone, but her partner Chris had to take time off work to stay in Brisbane.

Given doctors can't do much more than take things one day at a time right now, Kathryn said the support of the Rockhampton community was what kept them going each day.

"It really means a lot. It's so overwhelming and humbling the amount of support we've recieved,” she said.

On Friday, more than $3300 was raised through gold coin donations and raffles at the Brothers Rugby League Club home game.

A Help The Hermanns Go Fund Me page has also raised over $3000 which will help the family pay for medical bills and travel expenses.

Kathryn said the devastating condition would leave Christian back at ground zero: he will have to learn every physical movement again.

Although she joked her chatterbox son wouldn't take long to talk again.

Until then, the family will keep taking each small victory and take each day as it comes.

WHAT IS GUILLAIN-BARRÉ SYNDROME?