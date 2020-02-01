Menu
Lifeflight crews airlifted the young girl to Queensland Children's Hospital. Picture: supplied.
Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
1st Feb 2020 6:18 PM
A LITTLE girl has been hospitalised after falling into a scorching hole left behind when a tree stump was burned.

A permitted fire was ignited to burn out a large stump from a Crows Nest property, north of Toowoomba.

The child fell into the hole about 11am on Saturday, after the fire had been extinguished.

It is believed the ground was still searing hot.

The young girl was hospitalised with burns to her legs and arms. Picture: supplied.
The child suffered burns to her hands, feet, arms and legs and was treated on scene by paramedics and LifeFlight crew members.

She was flown to Queensland Children's Hospital this morning, where she remains in a stable condition.

A young girl was flown to hospital with burns to her arms and legs. Picture: supplied.
