Little girl found walking alone on a Rocky street

4.30pm: Police have returned the girl to her home in Berserker.

Officers are investigating the cause of the incident.

4pm: Police have found a little girl walking alone on a North Rockhampton street.

The young girl is aged around two to three years of age.

The officers located her in the Spike St area of Berserker about 3.55pm.

They doorknocked nearby houses but have been unable to find anyone who can assist with identifying her or where her home is located.

They may be taking her back to the Rockhampton station.

More to follow.