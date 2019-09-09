Menu
Magpie attack. Photo Contributed
Little girl hurt in magpie attack

9th Sep 2019 1:55 PM
1.45pm: QAS paramedics have attended the scene of the North Rockhampton magpie attack and treated the young girl for a superficial cut to the eye lid area.

The girl has also suffered some bruising.

She won't require hospital treatment.

1.10pm: A little girl has reportedly suffered a "severe” injury to an eye after being swooped by a magpie in a North Rockhampton park.

It's believed the incident happened about 1pm at Rigarlsford Park in Elphinstone St.

The victim is a five-year-old girl.

Queensland Ambulance Service is responding.

More to follow.

