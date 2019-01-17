Little girl on the way to being Coast's next 'genius'

SMART KID: Eloise Rogers, 4, has just been given an Australian Mensa membership on account of her huge IQ of 132. The little girl wants to be a vet when she's older.

ELOISE Rogers isn't your average four-year-old.

The little girl has just been given an Australian Mensa membership because of her extremely high IQ.

Her mother Tara said they had the IQ test done in October for a "bit of a laugh", but were over the moon that Eloise accepted.

The test found that Eloise had an IQ of 132. The average IQ of people in Australia is 98.

"That could potentially get higher as she gets older," Ms Rogers said.

To gain membership with Mensa, you must have an IQ in the top 2 per cent of the population.

The not-for-profit society states its purpose is to "foster human intelligence for the benefit of humanity".

Eloise is currently completing a 1000-piece puzzle. John McCutcheon

From learning colours when she was just six months old to toilet training herself at one, Eloise's parents always knew she was "gifted".

"She's always had very advanced speech for her age," Ms Rogers said.

"Her memory is just astounding, the detail that she remembers it in.

"She's a lovely little girl who can play with a doll one minute and who can do maths and reading with me the next."

Eloise enjoys all the activities a parent could expect from a four-year-old, and is even working on a 1000-piece puzzle with her mum.

"I do big puzzles," she said.

"We probably sat there for about three hours yesterday afternoon, before she had a tantrum when I told her she had to go to bed," Ms Rogers said.

The little girl says she wants to grow up and become a vet.

"She's always had a special love for animals ... she's got a very caring nature," Ms Rogers said.

But for now, she'll keep making her parents proud.

"I'm a genius," she said.