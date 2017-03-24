Little hope for offshore fishing this weekend

WITH the wind not expected to drop below 15+ it doesn't look promising for offshore anglers over the weekend at this stage.

These rotten conditions just seem to keep rolling in, making it difficult to form any plans for a wide trip. Even plans for an island run are dicey at present considering the storms and predicted conditions.

All the lesser mackerels and spanish in the bay over recent weeks have moved wider to cleaner pastures.

The fresh flow and choppy conditions have dirtied up the water and could affect the expected run off spotties and even more if the low up north turns bad.

The reef fish will be on the chew as soon as conditions allow for offshore trips.

Recent weeks have seen some of the best offshore fishing for ages, so let's hope things get back to normal and the good weather returns soon.

Estuary fishing looks to be the only option this weekend if the current forecasts hold true.

Brodie Spedding showing a nice little barra from the NFZ.

There has been plenty of activity in all the creeks so it isn't all bad. Starting at Corio/Waterpark where there was some quality fish taken lately.

Barramundi, trevally, queenfish, flathead, prawns and mudcrabs are around. Prawns have been increasing in size daily as numerous guys are reporting nice quantities taken this week.

Corio is in pretty good shape. Corio changes all the time and the moving channels and sand banks can be a trap for anyone who hasn't been there for a while.

If you are not up to date with the present shape of the place it is quite possible to have to sit out the low in some areas before having enough water to get back to the boat ramps, Particularly Fishing Creek which has undergone some major changes in recent times.

The beaches haven't really had a real lot of action, although whiting numbers are climbing slightly.

Ross Creek is fishing quite well at the moment, producing crabs, flathead, mangrove jack, the odd barra, salmon and bream. It may be small, but there are lots of spots worth checking.

Coorooman Creek is often called starvation creek by anyone who doesn't know it very well, and often that isn't the case. The locals get top crabs, grunter, jack, salmon, fingermark and barramundi when working the tides and structures from cockle beds to rock bars and deeper holes.

The Fitzroy hasn't been in the best of form lately especially now the gates are open and the fresh is pushing down fairly hard. Crabs, salmon, fingermark and barramundi have all been reported mainly from areas right downstream and into the narrows.

Extreme Fishing Solutions is doing a kids fishing fun day on Sunday March 26, between 2 to 4pm for the Umbrella Network.

The Umbrella Network was created by families who have children with extra needs. Those needs can be extreme or minor.

They can have a diagnosis or still not fit into one 'box.'

By sharing ideas and tips on how to get the best out of the system we hope to empower families and help them be the best advocates for their children.

BCF Rocky have come on board and are donating 30 rod and reel combos for the event

Thanks to The Secret Spot, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, Bluefin Sports, and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.