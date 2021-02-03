Little Jack’s dad’s fury at inaction over fatal crash

The father of Jack Cameron says he is still waiting for justice after the 10-year-old was killed along with Archie Gouldson when a teen crashed a 4WD.

The father of Jack Cameron says he is still waiting for justice after the 10-year-old was killed along with Archie Gouldson when a teen crashed a 4WD.

The father of a young boy who was killed in a rollover on a farm in western Queensland last year says he is still waiting for answers almost eight months later.

Junior sporting champion Jack Cameron, 10, and Anglican Church Grammar student Archie Gouldson, 16, both died when a Toyota LandCruiser rolled on the Cameron family farm at Mount Abundance, near Roma, in May.

The vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old boy, who survived the crash. Police are still investigating and no charges have been laid.

Jack Cameron.

Jack's father, Nick Cameron, said he is desperate for justice.

"My brother and I were driving around and the next thing we know is we got a phone call from Triple 0, saying there's been an accident on our property, do you know where it is?"

"What will make me really upset is if this teenager is driving another vehicle and the same thing happens in the meanwhile before he's been charged."

Mr Cameron said he had to search the property himself and eventually came past the wreckage.

Police are investigating whether driver distraction was the cause of Jack and Archie's deaths near Roma last year.

Mr Cameron said the road on his farm where they died is one of few places where mobile phone reception is available on the property.

Archie Gouldson was also killed in the crash.

Jack suffered from epilepsy, along with his two sisters. Incredibly, almost a quarter of a million dollars has been raised for Epilepsy Queensland since his death.

"It's Jack's last gift and it's up to $244,000," Mr Cameron said.

Mr Cameron also said more needed to be done to curb youth offending, following the deaths of Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field last week.

"We try and stick up for these juveniles so badly and try and keep them out of court," Mr Cameron said.

"I just think there needs to be more done. If you're old to drive a vehicle and you've got your P-plates, it's not different from turning to 18."

