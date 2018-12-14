Mum's joy as baby comes home after two weeks on life support

THE parents of Jayden Ryan brought him home for the first time in nearly two weeks on Thursday.

Last Monday the little boy was hospitalised and placed on life support after contracting complicated pneumonia, influenza and meningitis.

Mum Julie Ryan said she was happy to be able to bring her seven-month-old son home.

"We got home yesterday and I cried all the way home," Mrs Ryan said.

"I was so happy but also so emotional thinking about the what ifs and for those who don't get to bring their babies home."

Jayden Ryan at home for the first time after being hospitalised last Monday.

Jayden still has a long way to go with doctors saying it could take two to 12 months to fully recover.

The baby became very sick after first contracting a virus that seemed like a normal cold.

Speaking to the QT on Monday Mrs Ryan said doctors in Ipswich didn't pick up just how sick the little boy was and he wasn't diagnosed until finally transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

There he was placed in the intensive care unit and on life support.

"Just past midnight that's when they intubated him and put him on life support."

"I still get chills thinking about how on Monday night they said you have a 'very sick baby'. When I heard that I thought he would be gone.

"I couldn't wait to hear him cry."

Jordan and Julie Ryan with their son Jayden in hospital.

Mrs Ryan is urging other parents to trust their instincts.

"I'm so relieved I trusted my gut instinct and saw another doctor after I felt he got worse."

She also wanted other mothers to know that not all babies with an infection get a high temperature.

"He was an absolute healthy baby boy and turned seven-months old one day before he got sick.

"He's such a smiley happy baby they thought he wasn't sick.

"I'm very lucky I acted when I did.

"He tricked everyone into thinking he was fine."

The Augustine Heights family said they had received support from the Greater Springfield community including offers of babysitting, dinners, clothes, hugs and flowers.

"The outpouring of love and support has been so overwhelming from the entire community."

An Everyday Hero page set up for the Ryan family to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House at the Queensland Children's Hospital (formerly Lady Cilento Hospital) has raised just over $1000.

If you want to donate head to: https://general.everydayhero.com/au/the-ryan-family-donation