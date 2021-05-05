Little Lachlan watches big kids in action at Beef Australia

Babycino in hand and his pint-sized boots full of sand, little Lachlan Passfield is having the time of his life at his first Beef Australia.

It's the second time for sister Sophie who's also come in with their parents from Banana.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Brad and Rachel Passfield from Banana with Lachlan and Sophie

"It's a great family environment," said dad Brad, who works for Hourn and Bishop livestock agents.

"They had a great time at the Kidzone but Lachlan spends most the day in a giant sandpit he discovered outside the ring."

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21:Lachlan Passfield from Banana

Mr Passfield only began life 'out bush' at 20 when he moved up from New South Wales.

He said he and wife Rachel were "very, very lucky" to raise their kids in the country.

"It instils values they can't get from living in the city," he said.

ROK050521BEEFVIDMXC: Beef Australia 2021 Rockhampton Showgrounds Mackay Christian College arrives for cattle judging May 05 2021 J Houley

A group of older children, from the Mackay Christian College, passed the Passfields on their way to the judging competition on Thursday afternoon.

Teacher Emmitt Brown said he was very proud of his students' efforts, getting up before dawn to care for their animals.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: cattle judging

"The cattle come first; they have to be fed and watered and their beds cleaned," he said.

"We're showing Lowlines on behalf of owners at the top of Eungella which is just getting back to normal after the fires in 2018."

In the ring, Ben Tyrell was representing Downlands College in Toowoomba.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Ben Tyrrell from Downlands College Toowoomba with Penleigh Air.

His 15-month-old Brahman Penleigh Air, which took out the ribbon its class, comes from Penny Vohland's stud.

"The judges really liked its wedge shape," he said.

"They said it's just what they're looking for in a heifer."

Cattle judging and showing continues through Friday at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.