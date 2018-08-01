Little mermaids to swim across the Pilbeam Theatre

Ariel and King Triton played by Sophie Ross and Tomsyn Rose.

THE Pilbeam Theatre will be transformed into a sea of mermaids and sea creatures tomorrow night.

Heights College students are busy preparing for their school musical this week, Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Music and drama teacher Blair Smith is the director of the musical and was busy co-ordinating cast and crew yesterday.

The cast of 59 students moved into the Pilbeam Theatre on Sunday for rehearsals after Emmaus College held its final performance of The Wizard of Oz on Sunday.

"Their faces just lit up when they came into the Pilbeam, seeing all the costumes, especially all the sea creatures coming alive and under the sea in this environment,” Mr Smith said.

The Little Mermaid has a rich history as a fairy tale. It was written by famous Danish author Hans Christian Anderson in 1837.

Its original version was about a young mermaid who was willing to give up her life at sea to gain a human soul.

It has been adapted to various media, including books, musical theatre, animation and a Disney animated film.

The show has been adapted for the musical to be shown from a Christian perspective as per the school's beliefs.

"As a Christian school we look for something with a bit of a Christian message,” Mr Smith said.

"There is actually a bit of Christian symbolism that comes through in this story, and it is just a beautiful story we can involve the primaries in as well, something bright and colourful, something fun.”

Students as young as Year 5 are in the performance, with younger children in the orchestra.

"It's more about community for us more than anything,” Mr Smith said.

The musical was 12 months in the making and to see it so close to opening night was exciting, he said.

"Just seeing the vision come alive has been amazing, about a year of hard work really is just coming alive.

"It's an amazing experience.

The sets, prop and costumes are all incredible.

Mr Smith said "amazingly talented” Year 12 student Jordana Smith made many of the lead costumes.

"All of the volunteers, the parents, all of the support has been incredible and we are excited to put it on and just get the community together,” he said.

"We are really excited to bring this to the community.”

Year 12 student Sophie Ross plays the lead role of Ariel.

Other roles include Denvah Baker-Moller as Ursula, Nathan Hutcheson as Prince Eric, Mackinlay Carr as Sebastian and Tamsyn Rose as King Triton.

The Little Mermaid is Sophie's third production, following Seussical and Peter Pan in the years prior.

Sophie played semi-lead roles in the previous shows, but this is her first leading role.

"It's pretty exciting and also nerve-racking,” she said.

"We have been practising for four terms.”

Seeing it all come together and learning new skills had been a highlight, she said.

Sophie's favourite songs are Part of Your World and If Only.

"I love being with my friends and just being able to be free and sing,” she said.