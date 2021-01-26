‘Little street fighter’ blows field away at Rocky meeting

Attackabeel and jockey Justin Stanley after the win at Callaghan Park. Photo: Tony McMahon.

Attackabeel and jockey Justin Stanley after the win at Callaghan Park. Photo: Tony McMahon.

Rockhampton trainer Clinton Taylor built on the armoury of his stable of promising horses when debutant Attackabeel blew the field away at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park races last Saturday.

Attackabeel (b f 2 Counterattack-Tia (NZ) x Savabeel) lay in ambush in third placing coming into the straight before Justin Stanley fired her up to claim the leaders and win by 2.5 lengths.

Ahooshu (Nathan Day, $20.00) ran well for second, with another long shot in Chester’s Angel (Dan McGillivray, $41.00) a length away in third placing.

Punters and bookmakers were forearmed about Attackabeel’s ability well before she was entered for Saturday’s Capricornia Yearling Sale 2YO Handicap (1050m).

On the strength of an ultra-impressive Callaghan Park barrier trial win the previous week, it came as no surprise she started a confidently backed $1.45 favourite.

Attackabeel was purchased at last year’s Magic Millions March Yearling Sale by Injune cattleman Shane Mills for $10,000 and the win earned connections $21,050.

Mills wiped back tears of joy as he greeted his filly in the winners’ stall and it later became naturally understandable.

“That was Shane’s first runner for 40 years and she (Attackabeel) won so well for him,” trainer Taylor explained.

“There isn’t much of her but she is a little street fighter. I think she is pretty smart.

“We’ll look for another start for here or at Mackay and Townsville before she spells.”

Taylor said the owner had three other youngsters which were spelling which were to come into training at his stable.

Taylor has some outstanding prospects in his stable including Bustedup and last week’s Brisbane fourth placegetter Finucane Missile.

It is believed that Attackabeel was the first Australian winner for his sire Counterattack (b h 2012, Redoute’s Choice-Kisma x Snippets) which was GR 1 placed in a Doomben Ten Thousand.

Runner-up Ahooshu (br c Better Than Ready-Tranquillity Rose x General Nediym) entered the 2020 MM sale ring just six lots after Attackabeel and was purchased by Julie Green for $28K.

Ahooshu is trained by Graeme Green, who reports that star sprinter Master Jamie - another March Magic Millions Sales purchase - is back in training and being aimed for the GR 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m).

For decades, the MM March Yearling Sale has seen scores of youngsters purchased by Rockhampton and Central Queensland buyers.

Another large contingent from the buyers’ bench will be present at the Gold Coast for the two days of sales on March 15 and 16 this year.

Saturday’s win on Attackabeel was the third leg of a winning treble for Stanley in consecutive races.

He won the opener, the BM 0-65 Handicap (1200m), on Adrian Coome’s Sunrise Dancer ($2.00 fav), as well as the second race on another MM March Yearling Sales graduate, Tom Smith’s Oswana ($1.65).

Gracemere’s Colin Bell purchased the Whittington 3YO Oswana for $20K at the 2019 sale and it has now won almost $70K in stakes.

Sunrise Dancer was Coome’s first winner trained out of his Bouldercome training complex since relocating from Callaghan Park racecourse some weeks ago.

Michael Murphy missed riding on Saturday from injuries in a track work incident, while Elly Smith also missed out suffering from a medical condition early on race day.

Racing returns to Callaghan Park, Rockhampton, on Friday.