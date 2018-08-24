How to get the highest price for your property

FIRST IMPRESSION: Take the time to make the little things count when preparing your home for sale.

WHETHER a property is your first home, family home, or an investment unit, when it comes time to sell, the little things all add up to attract the highest possible price.

"Getting a good price for your property starts with making a great first impression," according to Erin Demmery of Universal Buyer's Agents.

"It's all about making sure the feel of the home is welcoming so people can visualise themselves in that space."

A great impression

Each week Ms Demmery and her team inspect up to 50 properties in their role as buyers' agents, and she said an interested buyer would usually look at a property at least twice.

"The first time it's all about presentation, the second time they take a deeper look," she said.

Quick and easy tips for making that all-important positive first impression include tidying the garden, and a fresh coat of paint.

"It's about the wow factor," Ms Demmery said.

"The home should feel warm and inviting, light, bright and spacious.

"Consider having it styled and painted throughout, and put extra items in storage if you need to. Before every inspection ensure things look perfect."

Meanwhile, vendors should view their property with a critical eye, looking for potential problems that might put a buyer off.

"If people see issues like cracks in the ceiling or walls they think something must be wrong," she said.

To renovate or not?

When it comes to the question of renovating before sale, Ms Demmery said vendors needed to carefully consider both their budget and the market.

"You could look at doing the bathroom or kitchen or just freshening the property. The key is not to overcapitalise. You have to think about what buyers in your market are going to want," she said.

"Having more than one bathroom could be particularly important in a family home. Look at the floor plan to see if a second bathroom is feasible or consider alternatives like a separate toilet.

"If you have enough budget, these items can increase the value. If not, make it look as best you can by painting and tidying. We always have buyers wanting to put their own stamp on a property."

Pest and building

Ms Demmery said vendors might also consider having their own pest and building inspection undertaken before putting a property on the market.

"Building and pest inspections can give you an insight into what may be wrong with a property before it goes up for sale. Then you have the option of having a problem fixed, or at least understand how it might impact the price," she said.

Best marketing

If you're wondering how to market your property, Ms Demmery said the obvious choice was real estate websites, but social media and print also had a role.

"People are always looking on social media, and properties with a wow factor lend themselves to print," she said.

"Print reaches a larger group and different generations, and people want to look at beautiful properties.

"But you probably wouldn't put a $300,000 house in the newspaper, unless it's a regional area.

"When picking an agent, always look at the different marketing strategies they offer."