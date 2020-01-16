Little Wildlife Warrior up for Coast award

Owen Harris has a passion for wildlife and the environment and has actively been involved in cleaning up the Livingstone Shire region.

Owen Harris has a passion for wildlife and the environment and has actively been involved in cleaning up the Livingstone Shire region.

FIVE-YEAR-OLD Owen Harris stole the hearts of animal lovers across the country when he was named 2019 Wildlife Warrior in November

Now he has been recognised for his dedication to CQ wildlife and the environment here at home – with a nomination for the 2020 Livingstone Shire Council Australia Day Awards.

Owen’s mum Bluey said just being nominated for Young Citizen of the Year was a “huge honour and a big deal” for the passionate young boy.

The Young Citizen of the Year award recognises young people (aged 18 and under) who made a valuable contribution to the betterment of Livingstone Shire in 2019.

“We found out at the beginning of December. They send out an invitation to the Australia Day Award Ceremony on January 25,” she said.

“A couple of people told us they nominated Owen, like his gymnastics teacher and a lady from his BMX club in Rocky, because they thought he was trying to make such a big different for wildlife in our area and has been very selfless in doing that and investing so much time.

“At every BMX event, Owen wears his khaki jersey and teaches people about wildlife and how to respect and help them.

“The lady from his club said she was so touched by how much work he puts in at his age, how much passion and ­enthusiasm he’s got and she thought he should be recognised for the amount of work he does and his dedication.”

Bluey said she was “very proud” of her son who had taken the family’s respect for wildlife to new heights.

“Some people think parents push their kids to do things, but it’s very clear to others that it’s not us doing this, it’s him – he’s wanting to do it,” she said.

“He’s got that passion. It’s not clear where it’s from. We’re encouraging it but he’s got it within himself.”

Owen, of course, is stoked about the nomination.

“He’s very excited,” Bluey said.

“He knows what awards are for. He does so much BMX and when he does well he gets awards and trophies, and he’s got the Wildlife Warrior award which means the world to him – he was chosen by the Irwins.

“But this standing for his country and his local community, it’s pretty important.”

Owen was nominated for his local clean ups including Clean Up Ausralia and Reef Clean, not just locally but also in Broome on holiday.

He helps out the local Landcare group with watering, weeding and cleaning up at their dune rehabiliation sites.

Owen raised $7115.40 for Australia Zoo’s conversation charity, Visionary Wildlife Warriors.

