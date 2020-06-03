Menu
Willow Dunn’s stepmother charged with murder over girl’s death
Crime

Willow Dunn’s stepmother charged with murder

by Kate Kyriacou
3rd Jun 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:27 PM
POLICE have charged a second person over thedeath of four-year-old Down Syndrome girl Willow Dunn.

Willow's stepmother, Shannon White, was taken into police custody earlier today and has since been charged with murder.

Willow Dunn's father Mark Dunn and her stepmother Shannon White

White, who is originally from Adelaide, is alleged to have left the little girl to die with little to no food.

Willow's father, Mark Dunn, has also been charged with murder.

Police will address the media shortly.

Willow Dunn was found dead in her cot.

