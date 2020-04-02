Live action: Koorana brings crocs to your living room

Manager Adam Lever and his wife Lauren Lever get creative to promote their farm

KOORANA Crocodile Farm had to close its doors to the public at the weekend in light of the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

With its customers unable to go and see the crocodiles, the Koorana team devised a plan to take the crocodiles to their customers.

Manager Adam Lever said he and his wife came up with the plan on Monday as a way to keep people involved and give the kids something to see while in self-isolation.

“We were trying to think of what we could do to show people that we’re still here and still trying to keep the business open,” he said.

“So, we made the decision, because there’s lots of kids staying at home due to isolation, we thought it might be a nice idea to use Facebook live to show our babies hatching and show people around the farm.”

Mr Lever and his team began by filming two hatchings, which received a fantastic response from the public, prompting them to put together a schedule of videos to come.

The schedule, available the Farm’s Facebook page, includes more hatchings as well as feedings and instructional videos.

“We’re going to do things like feeding our juvenile ­crocodiles, how to restrain a crocodile, movement of the animals, things like that,” Mr Lever said.



Although the farm is closed, its abattoir remains open with plenty of meat packs available.

Mr Lever said their video schedule would also include cooking tutorials.

“One of our most ­frequently asked questions is ‘how do I cook crocodile’, so we’re going to do a few videos on how to cook crocodile burgers, crocodile steaks, etc,” he said.