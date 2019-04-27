LIVE: Coal supporters await arrival of Anti-Adani convoy

Mick Crowe speaking at the For the Future of Our Regions rally

Mick Crowe speaking at the For the Future of Our Regions rally

ADVOCATES for coal mining and Adani's Carmichael Mine are awaiting the arrival of the Bob Brown's Stop Adani Convoy at Jubilee Park.

The convoy is expected to arrive at 10am, and coal mining supporters have been in preparation for their arrival. United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer in attendance to voice his support of the mining sector.

Lyn Kenny, a supporter of coal mining in the region, was at the event early with a support the Galilee shirt on and and signs in hand.

She said the industry was crucial for future generations in the region.

"I was in Dysart for 35 years and I saw what it did when they shut down Norridge Park and the town just went back," Ms Kenny said.

"Where is everyone going to live if they shut down these mines, plus my grandchildren - they're in the mining towns too and need jobs when they grow up."

Activists await arrival of Anti-Adani convoy: Activists await the arrival of the pro-environment convoy.

Director of Resource Industry Network Mick Crowe said he wanted rational debate with protesters against coal mining but the reality was nearly 60 per cent of the GDP came from the industry.

He said it was important the nation capitalised on its economic strengths and that made coal mining a focal sector.

Marty Bella speaking at the pro-coal event: Marty Bella speaking at the Resource Industry Network counter-rally in support of coal mining.

"Our industry, our communities and our jobs matter and we want representation that supports us while we continue to be some of the best in the world from what we do," Mr Crowe said.

"(Coal)There's not a job in this region, a piece of infrastructure, a school, a hospital - there's not anything that is not in some way funded by (coal).

Margaret McPherson, Lyn Kenny and Graham Jenner arrived at the Stop Adani Convoy event early to show their support for the mining sector. Nick Wright

"People who think this about Adani are wrong, this is about turning off this industry and turning off Australian number 1 export - that will effect every Australia.

"Coal is our top export, if you take that away what's going to replace it? If you don't replace it, what happens to the standard of living of all Australians?"

The Stop Adani convoy will arrive in Mackay shortly.