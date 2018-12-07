Live: Kohli’s stunning Aussie graveyard

Live: Australia v India Day Two

Australia's bowling attack did the job on day one, it's now up to the batsmen to do their part.

Australia is well positioned to take control of the First Test after reducing a reckless India to 9/250 on day one in Adelaide.

Several wasteful shots saw the visitors crumble and it would have been worse if not for Cheteshwar Pujara's fighting ton.

Australia's batting line-up entered the series with a huge question mark but conditions are expected to be favourable on another hot summer day. The action is scheduled to start at 11am (AEDT).

9.30am

Kohli's Aussie misadventures

Virat Kohli's status as cricket's best batsman is undeniable - but maybe not by the end of this series.

Australia's attack is in the middle of a stunning purple patch against the dangerous Indian skipper, dating back to the heated Border-Gavaskar series in India in March, 2017.

Having been dismissed for just three runs by Pat Cummins in the first hour of play, Kohli's test average against Australia across his last six innings has crashed to 8.17.

In that same time Kohli has averaged 76.24 in 2017 against all opposition and 58.44 in 2018 against all opposition.

The last time these two sides met in the Test arena, the Indian skipper endured his worst ever series, scoring 46 runs at an average of 9.20 across five innings before a shoulder injury ruled him out of last year's Fourth Test against Australia.

With Cummins dismissing Kohli twice with the four deliveries he has bowled to the Indian star, there is real reason to believe that abysmal average could sink even lower before the end of this series.

9am

Day One: India 'should have batted better'

India centurion Cheteshwar Pujara admits his teammates should have known better after gifting Australia four cheap wickets on day one of the first Test in Adelaide.

The tourists were 9-250 at stumps, thanks largely to a determined 123 from Pujara, whose patience was in stark contrast to India's other big-name batsmen.

After winning the toss and electing to bat on Thursday, India endured a nightmare start, including the loss of talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, which left them 4-56 at lunch.

It took a screamer of a catch by Usman Khawaja at gully off the bowling of Pat Cummins to dismiss superstar Kohli for three.

But Kohli's wicket, looking to drive a Cummins delivery which pitched full and outside off stump, was symptomatic of a wider tendency by India's batsmen to play at deliveries they would have been better off leaving alone.

Openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay fell into a similar trap, while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal was among the worst, slashing at a wide Josh Hazlewood delivery.

Rohit Sharma outdid Rahane after lunch, holing out in the deep in a poorly executed attempt to repeat the six he had hit off Nathan Lyon's previous delivery.

"To be honest, we should have batted better," Pujara said.

"But they also bowled well in the first two sessions. I knew that I had to stay patient and wait for the loose balls but, the way they bowled, I think they bowled in the right areas.

"I felt that our top order should have batted better but we'll learn from the mistakes and put up a better showing in the second innings."

Australian bowling coach David Saker confirmed it had been a premeditated plan for the quicks to pitch it up and lure India's batsmen into false shots. "We got the wickets the way we thought we might get the wickets," Saker told the Seven Network.

"We've bowled a fuller length and some bouncers to get them back in the crease ... it is really encouraging that they are swinging the ball."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, commentating on Fox Sports, bemoaned Rahane's "shocking" dismissal and said the Indians had fallen into an obvious trap.

"Here at Adelaide Oval, you've just got to see out the first session and get the bowlers into their second spells," Vaughan said.

- AAP