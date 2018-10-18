‘The craziest dismissal ever seen’

Nathan Lyon and his Australian teammates are feeling the pressure. Picture: Getty

WHAT just happened? We may have just seen the dumbest play in world cricket for quite some time.

Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali was cruising along in the morning session on day three of the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi, reaching 64 without being too troubled by the bowlers.

He then edged a delivery from Peter Siddle down to third man and assumed the ball had reached the boundary rope, opting to stand in the middle of the pitch talking to Asad Shafiq.

The duo were totally oblivious to slips fielder Mitchell Starc haring after the ball and returning it to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who dislodged the bails with the two Pakistani batsmen caught standing talking mid-pitch.

Former Australian captain Allan Border was totally dumbstruck in commentary.

"Total stupidity," he said. "I don't know how to describe it. I think we're all in a bit of shock."

Border then referenced the bizarre dismissal of Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Wednesday, when he was caught short of his crease after a straight drive brushed the fingers of leg-spinner Yasir Shah and broke the bails.

"It's official, Marnus Labuschagne has been superseded as the dumbest batsman," former Australian captain Allan Border said in commentary.

"We'll get Marnus and Azhar to make a movie: Dumb and Dumber."

Pakistan had resumed in the commanding position of 2/144 with a lead of 281 runs after the Aussies were rolled for 145 in their first innings. Pakistan were dismissed for 282 in their first dig.