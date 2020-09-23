Menu
Basketball

LIVE BOYS BASKETBALL: Cairns v Gold Coast in semi-final

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Sep 2020 7:19 AM | Updated: 1:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVE NOW: Cairns v Gold Coast

The teams who will compete for a state title will be decided as competition heats up on day three of the Boys Under-16 State Championships at the Cornubia Park Sports Centre.

After two days of pool games, the day will start with the final round robin match-ups to decide which teams will feature in the semi-finals.

WATCH THE UNDER-16 GIRLS GAMES HERE

In Pool A, the Gold Coast Waves, Northside Wizards and Logan Thunder all remain a chance to progress after mixed results on day two.

The Thunder upset Northside before the Wizards bounced back to beat the Gold Coast, meaning all three teams sit on one loss and three wins.

In Pool B, the Cairns Marlins and Brisbane Capitals will both play semi-final basketball with the clubs to meet in the morning with top spot on the line.

All games on court three, including one Division 2 grand final qualifier, will be streamed live in this story.

 

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 2 - Gold Coast Breakers v Cairns Stingers

Watch the replay:

 

9.30am: Division 1 - Rockhampton Rockets v Logan Thunder

Watch the replay:

 

11am: Division 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors

2pm: Division 2 - Cairns v Gold Coast

3.30pm: Division 1 - Northside Wizards v Brisbane Capitals

5pm: Division 1 - Semi-Final (1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A)

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Boys Basketball Qld State Championships

