LIVE DEBATE: Rodgers' admits backflip on levee support

The crowd watching the Rockhampton and Keppel candidates at The Great Debate 2015, ahead of the State government election. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

The crowd watching the Rockhampton and Keppel candidates at The Great Debate 2015, ahead of the State government election. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK270115select2

LATEST: Motion sensor lights at the CQUniversity lecture theatre are causing havoc with the debate, as the room keeps being plunged into darkness.

It's providing a chance for candidates to joke in what is a tense debate.

EARLIER: Candidates were asked to state their positions on the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Mr Rodgers said he started out against the project, but had been convinced it was a good idea and would greatly benefit the community.

However, he said council should take the lead and once money was budgeted, the LNP would not take it back.

He said it would strengthen the economy and increase land values, but that Rookwood was even more important.

Mr O'Rourke said he had coordinated flood responses in the past and understood their devastation.

He said Labor had committed to funding the levee and was waiting on federal funding.

However, when it came to the airport, he said more studies needed to be done and called for a united response.

Ms Strelow joked this question was a "bit of a Dorothy Dixer" as the public was already aware of her strong belief in the levee.

She said the airport levee was important as well, with the value of any levee not in the homes which were saved, although they were close to the community's heart, but in keeping the economy working and Gladstone Rd dry.

She said more sophisticated modelling was needed for the levee.

Mr Rothery spoke about his personal experience with floods, but that a levee could give false security and impact other areas.

He said any levee needed to have full engineering understanding.

EARLIER: A high school for Gracemere has been a hot topic in the community for many years, so it's hardly surprising that it's also been a feature of this campaign.

Addressing a question on support for the school, Mr Rodgers said he was fully supportive and believed there was an "incredibly compelling case"

He said there were over 3000 children who could attend and benefit from a high school and cited Gracemere's young population as reason to plan ahead for the future.

He said it was better that the land be used as "a high school than a horse paddock".

Mr O'Rourke started his response by saying politicians don't decide where schools go, independent committees do.

He said building a high school now could be a "disaster" for Rockhampton High School, which is only at 70% capacity.

In taking his own jab at Mr Rodgers, Mr O'Rourke said the LNP candidate supported the high school, but couldn't get his party to agree.

Instead, he said Labor would invest $2.5 million in upgrades to North Rockhampton High School.

Ms Strelow rebutted Mr O'Rourke, saying recent decisions show politicians can indeed have their say in where new schools are built, listing Labor decisions to open and support schools in other parts of Queensland.

She suggested a satellite campus for Mount Morgan State High School, saying it would save parents travelling.

"If Gracemere is to develop as it should, it needs its long promised high school," she said.

Mr Rothery said there were seven buses to Rockhampton full of school children every day and full buses could place children at risk while travelling along a highway at 100km/h.

He said Gracemere was "beyond ready" for a high school.

EARLIER: Job security was the focus of the second question, which asked candidates to state their position without the use of the words "no forced redundancies".

Mr Rodgers said the LNP had a "very clear" policy when it comes to the public service, with more public servants than ever.

He said standards weren't as high as they should be and 4000 jobs were lost from the region under the current government.

Again he spoke about the need for Rookwood and power price reduction.

As Mr O'Rourke got up to answer the question, Mr Rodgers said "can you do it without notes, Barry?".

Mr O'Rourke said he could clearly remember Tim Nicholls' announcing widespread job cuts, saying he could not be trusted as unemployment spiked under his watch.

Ms Strelow said the community had suffered enough, with career paths ending as well as individual jobs disappearing.

She said there was no progression and technology has not saved the region.

Ms Strelow said the role of government was to build, and there was so much we could do including growing small crops locally.

She also said the region's tourism industry needed to be invigorated and thanked the Labor Party for agreeing to help fund the study in the viability of Supercars events.

Mr Rothery said One Nation would not support any job cuts.

He said the government should look at decentralisation and questioned why the agriculture department was in Brisbane, not a regional area like Rockhampton.

He said bringing jobs here was one way of starting.

EARLIER: The first question of the night is on Rookwood, asking why there is a hold up and whether the candidates believe the 2100 jobs can really be generated.

Mr Rodgers committed to building the weir, again slamming Labor's lack of action after 500 days working on the business case.

He said local representatives were "sitting on their hands".

When it comes to the 2100 jobs, Mr Rodgers said they would be created.

Mr O'Rourke was next to take the stand, saying that he did not want to see tax dollars wasted.

He said no one had seen the independent business case, accusing the LNP of pushing for Rookwood even though it doesn't "stack up" and there isn't evidence for the jobs.

Mr O'Rourke said the Labor government would support it, if it stacks up but said it was an "outrageous" commitment if it did not.

Ms Strelow said the government called an election before acting on the report, which was leaked yesterday.

In terms of jobs, Ms Strelow said she would "have a bob each way" on the question of whether the weir could achieve 2100 jobs.

She said water was essential for the community, "but not magical" and that the numbers were "possible but not inevitable"

Mr Rothery reaffirmed his commitment to the project, citing Queensland's drought-stricken areas.

He said he was not sure if 2100 jobs would come from the project, but the workers would come from Rockhampton and the project should be funded by the money which was meant for cross-river rail.

EARLIER: One Nation candidate Wade Rothery was the last to address the audience.

He spoke about his personal history, as a father of four and underground coal miner.

Mr Rothery said Rockhampton was not the same place he once knew and continued to decline with empty store fronts and people moving away.

He said this prompted him to take a "huge punt" in running for the seat.

Power prices were one of the priorities for Mr Rothery who said he wanted to see prices fall by 20%.

He said red tape needed to be stripped back from businesses too, with people wanting to start a business having to go through so much before they could open the doors.

Mr Rothery also raised his concerns about water, saying that he was fully behind the weir and wanted to see State Government money spent across the whole of Queensland, not just the South-East corner.

He finished by claiming Labnor was effectively running two candidates in Rockhampton, pitching himself as the real alternative to two "tired old parties".

EARLIER: Independent candidate Margaret Strelow's address focused on the experience she could bring to the position if elected.

"I know I have the experience and understanding of community to represent you well in parliament," she said.

"We need a strong voice which can cut through what will be a bit of a dog's breakfast.

"I see so many opportunities for our community if I'm on the other side of the fence."

Ms Strelow said it was vital for the State and Local Government to work together to take Rockhampton forward and allow it to flourish.

Ms Strelow listed her priorities:

Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine

Browne Park expansion

Gracemere High School

Rookwood Weir

Levee banks for north and south Rockhampton, as well as the airport

Upgrade to the "festering sore" of Lawrie St in Gracemere

"I can fight for all these things as an independent and understand your issues," she said.

Ms Strelow said action was needed, not "exhaustive business cases that never seem to end".

EARLIER: Barry O'Rourke took the stage next to talk about his back story growing up as one of 13 children which taught him to share, stand up for what you believe in and cooperation.

After arriving to Rockhampton in 1991 as part of the housing response, he was proud to get the community back on its feet and fell in love with the city, returning here to raise two sons.

He's worked in Department of Housing for 34 years and has had an active role in helping those who have fallen into homelessness.

"Good government must work with those most in need," he said.

'We can never forget the human toll of the Newman Government, our recovery slower than others."

Mr O'Rourke said the priority for the region was creating jobs, not cutting them.

He said this needed to be done by supporting employers, job creation innovation.

To achieve this, Mr O'Rouke said a Labor majority was needed.

He told the audience there was a choice to go forward or backward, to choose jobs and a brighter future or cuts to jobs.

EARLIER: LNP candidate Douglas Rodgers has opened addresses and unsurprisingly, water security and the report on Rookwood Weir was top priority.

The findings of the report were leaked to media and showed Rockhampton could run out of water after a failed wet season without the weir.

Mr Rodgers attacked Labor's refusal to release the report, saying the party was hiding behind business cases instead of making decisions.

"They simply refuse to deliver," he told the audience.

"In the mean time, they place us at very real risk of running out of water."

Mr Rodgers said it was only the drenching from Tropical Cyclone Debbie which saved the region from this situation in early 2017.

"Rather than hiding behind hidden reports, the LNP will build Rookwood Weir and deliver the jobs and growth this region needs," he said.

Mr Rodgers said many people were also extremely worried about increasing power prices, saying it was having a very real impact on businesses and the local economy.

5.50pm: ROCKHAMPTON candidates will tonight have the chance to speak directly to voters at the election debate.

The action kicks off at CQUniversity at 6pm with reader-submitted questions and questions from the floor.

We'll be streaming the event and updating this story as the debate unfolds.