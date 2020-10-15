Menu
Inaugural CBSQ junior tournament to tip-off with some epic match-ups on day one
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld CBSQ junior tournament

by Brayden Heslehurst
15th Oct 2020 7:08 AM
More state titles will be on the line as hundreds of up and coming athletes take to the court for the inaugural Champion Basketball School of Queensland junior and sophomore tournaments.

Following on from last month's Open Division championships, which was won by St Margaret Mary's (girls) and Anglican Church Grammar School, this will be the first year the younger school teams will have the opportunity to play for a state championship.

The tournaments, to be played at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre, Cornubia Park Sports Centre and Auchenflower Stadium, will tip-off tomorrow and finish on Sunday afternoon.

Zoe Byrne in action during the Molten CBSQ open competition game between Brisbane State High (blue) and Mountain Creek State High School (white) at Logan Metro Sports Sports Centre. Picture: Adam Head
The Courier Mail will livestream all games on Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre's court two throughout the tournament.

Day one will feature some exciting match-ups including the first clash of the day between powerhouses Brisbane State High School and Hillcrest Christian College.

 

DAY ONE SCHEDULE

8am: Boys Div 1 - Brisbane State High v Hillcrest Christian College

9.20am: Girls Div 1 - Marsden SHS v St James College

10.40am: Boys Div 1 - Toowoomba Grammar v Southport SHS

12pm: Boys Div 1 - Trinity College, Beenleigh v John Paul College

1.20pm: Girls Div 1 - Somerville House v Southport SHS

2.40pm: Girls Div 1 - Moreton Bay College v Chisholm Catholic College

4pm: Boys Div 1 - Coomera Anglican College v St Edmund's College

5.20pm: Girls Div 1 - Capalaba State College v King's Christian College

6.40pm: Boys Div 1 - King's Christian College v Ignatius Park College

 

Originally published as LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld CBSQ junior tournament

basketball qld cbsq juniors sport tournament

