Lillyanna Edwards in action during the Molten CBSQ open competition game between Brisbane State High (blue) and Mountain Creek State High School (white) at Logan Metro Sports Sports Centre. Picture: Adam Head
Basketball

LIVE: Day 2 of Basketball Qld CBSQ junior tournament

by Brayden Heslehurst
16th Oct 2020 4:33 AM
The battle for a state title is heating up as schools fight for positions in the crossover matches as the pool stages come to a close at the Basketball Queensland CBSQ junior tournament.

Being played at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre at Browns Plains, Queensland's best young hoops talents will continue to showcase their skills with all the action from the showcourt livestreamed here.

Today will feature some big match-ups starting with Palm Beach Currumbin taking on Marsden State High in the Girls Division 1 with the day two games to decide which teams take the top seeds into the quarters and semi-finals.

 

DAY TWO SCHEDULE

8am: Girls Div 1 - Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Marsden SHS

9.20am: Boys Div 1 - Coomera Anglican College v Cairns SHS

10.40am: Boys Div 1 - Brisbane State High v Trinity College, Beenleigh

12pm: Girls Div 1 - Southport SHS v John Paul College

1.20pm: Girls Div 1 - King's Christian College v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

2.40pm: Boys Div 1 - Varsity College v Toowoomba Grammar

4pm: Girls Div 1 - John Paul College v Moreton Bay College

5.20pm: Girls Div 1 - St James College v King's Christian College

6.40pm: Boys Div 1 - Citipointe Christian College v St James College

