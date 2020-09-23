Menu
LIVE: Day 3 of Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Sep 2020 7:23 AM
Can the Gold Coast Waves add another state championship to their already full trophy cabinet, will the Southern Districts Spartans book their spot to play in a grand final on their home court or will the Mackay Meteorettes or another team cause an upset?

Those are the situations that lay ahead on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls State Championships at Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium.

The Waves have already sealed top spot in Pool A, despite having one round robin game to play in the morning while the Meteorettes can finish first in Pool B with a win over the Sunshine Coast Rip.

All games on court one, including Division 1 and Division 2 semi-finals, will be livestreamed in this story.

 

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 1 - SD Spartans v SWM Pirates Purple

9.30am: Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals

11am: Division 2 Quarterfinal - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Logan Thunder Gold

12.30pm: Division 2 - North Gold Coast Seahawks v Toowoomba Mountaineers

2pm: Division 1 Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v (2nd Pool B)

3.30pm: Division 1 - Semi-Final (1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A)

5pm: Division 2 - Semi-Final (Winner QF2 v Winner QF3)

