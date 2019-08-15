Live entertainment: Celebrate the one and only Julie Andrews

MORNING MELODIES: The music of Julie Andrews will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Monday, August 19, at 11am.

MORNING MELODIES: The music of Julie Andrews will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Monday, August 19, at 11am. SANJEEV SINGH

ROCKHAMPTON Region Mayor Margaret Strelow says she has a "practically perfect” way to celebrate Seniors Week in August - that is to attend Morning Melodies at the Pilbeam Theatre where tickets are just $5 each - her treat!

Audiences will celebrate the life and music of the legendary Dame Julie Andrews in one fabulous show: Practically Perfect - The Music of Julie Andrews.

For generations she has graced the stage and screen, and is fondly remembered for being Maria in The Sound of Music and of course, the wonderful nanny in Mary Poppins.

The show features some of her best known songs from shows such as Mary Poppins, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Victor Victoria and more, interwoven with stories of her life both on and off the stage.

And that's not all.

"Who doesn't love the music of Julie Andrews?

"From Mary Poppins to The Sound of Music, I am sure this will be a fabulous show, made all the more enjoyable by the $5 ticket price! My treat!” Mayor Strelow said.

Starring Karla Hillam and her leading man, Jonathan Guthrie-Jones, this show is an all singing, all dancing journey from the West End to Broadway and onto Hollywood.

A free morning tea, courtesy of Brumby's Allenstown, Gracemere and Parkhurst is provided before the show (from 10am).

Practically Perfect - The Music of Julie Andrews will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Monday, August 19, at 11am.

Tickets are on sale now from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 and at www.seeitlive.com.au