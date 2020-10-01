Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Girls U12 semi final GC Breakers v RedCity Roar

by Brayden Heslehurst
1st Oct 2020 7:27 AM | Updated: 7:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

After three days of fierce competition, it all comes down to this.

Championship glory will be on the line today as teams compete in the Basketball Queensland State Under-12 Championships grand finals at the Townsville Basketball Centre.

The final day will start with GC Breakers taking on RedCity Roar in the Girls Division 2 semi-final and a Boys Division 1 crossover between the Sunshine Coast Phoenix and SWM Pirates Gold, before both bronze medal playoffs with clubs looking to take home a medal after falling short in yesterday's grand final qualifiers.

Later in the afternoon it'll be time for the main event as the Townsville Flames take on Mackay in the Girls Division 1 grand final followed by the Boys Division 1 championship game between the Gold Coast Waves and Rockhampton Rockets to conclude the tournament.

 

DAY FOUR SCHEDULE

8am: Girls Division 2 Semi-Final - GC Breakers v RedCity Roar

9.20am: Boys Division 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v SWM Pirates Gold

10.40am: Girls Division 1 - SD Spartans v GC Waves

12pm: Boys Division 1 - Bronze Medal - SD Spartans v Brisbane Capitals Gold

1.30pm: Girls Division 1 Grand Final - Townsville Flames v Mackay Meteorettes

3pm: Boys Division 1 Grand Final - GC Waves v Rockhampton Rockets

Originally published as LIVE: Final day of Basketball Qld u12 State Championships

More Stories

basketball livestream queensland state championships sport u12

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP challenged on paying for $23b in election promises

        Premium Content LNP challenged on paying for $23b in election promises

        Politics Worried about the LNP taking a ‘cut, sack and sell’ approach, Keppel’s MP wants to know how the challengers were going to pay for $23b in election pledges without new...

        Man seriously assaults woman after being rejected at party

        Premium Content Man seriously assaults woman after being rejected at party

        Crime ‘The victim did nothing to you to warrant this type of assault.She simply wasn’t...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Who can you trust this election?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Who can you trust this election?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Infamous Rocky icon’s new business venture with The Goat

        Premium Content Infamous Rocky icon’s new business venture with The Goat

        Business The Goat is under new ownership and there are big plans to make it the next big...