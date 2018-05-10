Menu
SOOTHING SOUNDS: A talented German musical group are making their way across the globe to Central Queensland, and will perform in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
LIVE IN CONCERT: CQ, hear the soothing sounds of Cologne

Sean Fox
by
10th May 2018 6:21 PM

THEY'VE performed at venues around the world, including the Sydney Opera House, and now they're headed for one of Rockhampton's great landmarks.

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne from Germany will be performing at St. Joseph's Cathedral next month.

The June 27 performance in Rockhampton will be followed by a concert at St. James Anglican Church in Yeppoon the following day.

The ensemble have performed several successful European tours in 2017 and 2018, at different venues which have ranged from a small village church, in the open air, in Cologne Cathedral or in the Sydney Opera House.

The Chamber was founded in Cologne, a city famous for its University of Music. They take to the stage around 300 times a year around the world presenting a program of popular and unknown works from a wide variety of musical epochs. This sees familiar greats like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Vivaldi in dialogue with works from people such as Sergei Prokofieff through to the "King of Tango" Astor Piazzolla. This mix promises great diversity of the very highest order.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster - phone 136 100 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.au.

