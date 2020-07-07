Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Karen Gilliland's funeral is being livestreamed.
Karen Gilliland's funeral is being livestreamed.
News

LIVE: Karen Gilliland’s funeral livestreamed to public

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
7th Jul 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:43 AM

FRIENDS and family are gathering at Rockhampton's St Joseph's Cathedral to honour the life of beloved mother, friend and family member Karen Gilliland.

The funeral will begin at 10.30 and is being livestreamed here.

Photos from outside Karen Gilliland's funeral at St Joseph's Cathedral on Tuesday, July 7.
Photos from outside Karen Gilliland's funeral at St Joseph's Cathedral on Tuesday, July 7.

Karen Gilliland, nee Cranston, age 42, was allegedly killed on Tuesday June 23, 2020.

It has been requested instead of flowers, to donate to Karen's children at their GoFundMe page.

Karen will be buried at the Memorial Gardens next to her son, Thomas, who died in hospital three weeks after birth.

Karen Gilliland will be honoured today at an intimate funeral.
Karen Gilliland will be honoured today at an intimate funeral.

A wake will be held at the Bluebird United Sports Club, Norman Gardens afterwards.

Karen has been remembered as a much loved and adored mother of Thomas (dec), Saul, Lara, and Jade.

She was a loving daughter of Geoff and Cheryl and much loved sister of Bryan.

Sadly missed by work colleagues and many, many friends.

editors picks funeral karen gilliland rockhampton funeral
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What our tipsters like at today’s big race meet in Rocky

        premium_icon What our tipsters like at today’s big race meet in Rocky

        Horses Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard, Vince Aspinall’s top four fancies in each of the 10 races.

        Thief’s blunder: Teen drops ID card while stealing alcohol

        premium_icon Thief’s blunder: Teen drops ID card while stealing alcohol

        News Despite a recent spate of delinquency, the young offender was apologetic and wished...

        BREAKING: Two-vehicles collide outside North Rocky school

        premium_icon BREAKING: Two-vehicles collide outside North Rocky school

        Breaking This is the second car crash reported in North Rockhampton this morning.

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Information The Morning Bulletin format has changed, but our news is still the same