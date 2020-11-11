WATCH LIVE: Kirwan await NSW challenger

IT has been a proving ground for the best young rugby league talent in NSW for years. But today's final could also prove who's the best between their schoolboys and Queensland.

The long-running and prestigious NSW Schoolboy Cup competition returned in 2020 with the first rounds played and the quarterfinalists decided prior to the event being postponed after the NSW Government introduced new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across schools.

But the Schoolboy Cup resumed with the two grands finalists now determined and scheduled to play in today's decider after some cracking action in the quarters and semis.

Usually, the winner goes on to play the Queensland winner of the Langer/Payne Cup competitions...but Covid has also put paid to that. How would local champions Kirwan High (Townsville) or Palm Beach Currumbin (Gold Coast) go against the big guns from NSW? Watch to make your own view.

Kirwan's quest for a second-straight national title might have hit a COVID-shaped speed bump, but the hopes is not lost yet.

It is understood discussions have been had behind the scenes about a possible World Club Challenge style game between Queensland champions Kirwan and the winner of today's NSW state final between Westfields Sports High and Patrician Brothers Blacktown.

>> WATCH THE NSW SCHOOLBOYS FINAL ABOVE <<

That game would be played early next year, as a precursor to the Aaron Payne Cup, with the schools relying on next year's crop of students.

Patrician Brothers College Blacktown star Sam Loizou, 17, made the Australian Schoolboys team when he was just 16. Sam missed the first two schoolboy matches due to injury/illness but will be a massive boost ahead of their semi final game. Picture: Jonathan Ng

That clash will remain reliant on the borders opening up and the costs associated with flying school sides interstate for the clash.

But it has not stopped Queensland Schoolboys rugby league boss Andrew Peach from working towards the opportunity.

"We are keen to continue the tradition of having the opportunity to be crowned national champions," Peach said.

Kirwan beat Westfields Sports High in last year’s NRL Schoolboys Cup national final and could do again next year if Westfields beat Patrician Brothers Blacktown today. (AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu)

"Kirwan are reigning champions and I am sure the school would be keen to play a national final.

"If there is a way to get that to happen than we will go for it. It is a good opportunity for a high quality game of footy and there is no dramas in having a red hot crack at it."

Peach has implored the Kirwan players and community to keep a close eye on today's NSW Schoolboys Cup final, which will be live streamed on the Townsville Bulletin website, even just to get their own idea of who would have won a potential national decider.

The original plan was to play the national final as a curtain raiser to next week's State of Origin clash at Suncorp Stadium, but the strict border restrictions between Queensland and the greater Sydney area has made that impossible.

Originally published as LIVE: Kirwan await NSW challenger