LIVE: Logan Thunder v Toowoomba QSL Basketball

Playoff hopes will be on the line as the Logan Thunder host the Toowoomba Mountaineers in the Queensland State League this weekend.

The Thunder, who have struggled so far this season and sit ninth with two wins from seven games, are still a mathematical chance of making finals while Toowoomba are just two games out of the top six heading into Round 8.

But both team's chances could be ruined Saturday night when they clash at the Cornubia Park Sports Centre.

The livestream will appear in this story 30 minutes before tip-off.

Logan are coming off a comfortable win over the North Gold Coast Seahawks and will welcome star guard Chris Cedar, who averages 23 points per game, back against Toowoomba who will also need to limit the impact of the Thunder's front line in forward Atem Bior (16 points, eight rebounds) and Mitch Young (15 points and 8.8 rebounds).

Thunder men's guard Chris Cedar.

"It's a big weekend for us after a really tough and disrupted first half of QSL," Thunder coach, Luke Cann, said.

"We need 40 minutes of defensive commitment.

"It's one of two home games left and haven't shown the home crowd what our best looks like so looking the guys are really looking forward to the challenge."

Thunder young star Kian Dennis.

While Toowoomba will look to bounce back after losing to the competition's undefeated team, the RedCity Roar, last weekend and need guard duo JaKobe Hunter (17 points) and Joseph Johnson (12 points) to get the win.

"Logan are obviously a very experienced line-up with a good mix of young talent," Toowoomba coach Matt Cox said.

"Unfortunately results in the win/loss haven't seemed to go their way this season but they have been competitive in every game evident by taking Capitals to overtime two weeks ago.

"Chris Cedar is having a great season for Logan and consistently makes shots and plays for his team while Youngy and Atem Bior are providing a presence in the paint that is in need of our attention.

Toowoomba Mountaineers guard JaKobe Hunter. Picture: All-is-on Images

"Going down to Logan has always been a good clash and we will be looking to stem their offensive firepower by getting in the grind defensively.

"We seem to rack up a consistent score each week so if we can keep it within that range we will be in for a very exciting contest."

While in the women's clash, the Mountaineers are up against it as the winless side faces an undefeated Logan side on their home floor.

But Thunder star and last year's QBL MVP Mikaela Ruef said they weren't underestimating their opponents.

Logan Thunder women's captain Mikhaela Cann.

"We know that they don't have the best record, but we don't want to underestimate them or play down to their level," she said.

"We're focused on ourselves and just trying to get better as a team every time we're on the court together.

"We're hoping to get lots of contributions from the young girls who have been working hard in trainings every week and deserve a chance to show what they can do in games."

Toowoomba coach Ryan Stolberg said they looked forward to the challenge of going up against a quality team.

Toowoomba women's skipper Kaila Gabriel.

"Funnily enough, the attitude within the team doesn't reflect our position on the ladder," he said.

"The team is always upbeat and looking for the positive spin with every situation.

"We will be focusing on what we can do as individuals and a team to get better."

The women's game will tip-off at 5pm followed by the men at 7pm.

Originally published as LIVE: Logan Thunder v Toowoomba QSL Basketball