Aussie savaged in one-sided heavyweight clash

Dillian Whyte looks on prior to the WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship contest against Lucas Browne at The O2 Arena. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

AUSSIE heavyweight Lucas Browne was left unconscious in a knockout out of the year finish by Dillian Whyte in their heavyweight bout.

Whyte opened up a cut above Browne's eye in the opening round before going to the body in rounds two and three to open up an early lead on the scorecards.

He continued the punishment in rounds four and five before finishing the contest in round six.

Lucas Browne went down. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Browne, 38, was hoping to become the No. 1 contender for American Deontay Wilder's WBC crown if he could overcome Whyte in a real grudge match at London's O2 Arena.

Instead he suffered his first defeat in 26 fights. Whyte has just one defeat on his record, to current IBF/WBA champion Anthony Joshua, who fights New Zealand's WBO king Joseph Parker in Cardiff next weekend for a mouth-watering unification showdown. And now he wants Wilder.

"Deontay Wilder, where you at?" Whyte said. "Let's go! Let's go! I'm ready. Let's get it, Deontay. No more excuses. Forget Joshua. Let's do this in June."