Live music every Saturday morning in Rocky’s CBD

In the words of Plato, “Music … It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything”.

This atmosphere is what Rockhampton Regional Council’s Economic Development, Tourism, Events and Marketing unit, Advance Rockhampton, aims to bring to the community through Saturday Sounds.

Saturday Sounds is a weekly live music event held outside Kern Arcade and launches this Saturday.

One musician’s sounds will be heard all along East Street from 9am-1pm each week.

CQ singer/songwriter James Gallagher is first in the line-up, and will perform well-known cover songs from Paul Kelly, Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, REM and JJ Cale.

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said he was eager to see how this would impact the community.

“We want to offer locals more reasons to visit the CBD on a weekend, and with the buzz that live music brings, Saturday mornings have never looked better,” Mr Williams said.

“Arrange a catch-up with a friend, grab a coffee, stroll the boutique shops, enjoy the delightful tunes from one of our fabulous local artists and then take the time to visit somewhere new in your CBD.”

Advance Rockhampton executive manager Greg Bowden said creating a bright-eyed atmosphere for the precincts had been a key focus for 2021.

“This started with our Precinct Activation Survey last month and there will be more initiatives to come in the future,” Mr Bowden said.

“We’ve been on the lookout for new opportunities to increase the diversity of offering in the CBD precinct, and saw the implementation of Saturday Sounds as a short term initiative to connect more locals to this area.

“Importantly, it’s great to be able to support local artists and offer further opportunities to showcase the amazing talent Central Queensland has.”

Over the next Saturdays, there are already slots taken for performing.

April 24 features James Gallagher Band, May 1 will be Dave Dow, May 8 is Side Hustle, on May 15 MotherLove will be playing, Mikayla J performs on May 22, and Michael Peters takes the mic on May 29.

To finish it up, June 5 will feature Chris Schick and June 12 will have Scott Foden.

