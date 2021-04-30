Live music for Mater patients ahead of Beef Australia

Caitlyn Jamieson singing with her parents Keith Jamieson and Alisha Smith at the Mater Rockhampton.

Mater Private Hospital Rockhampton patients were treated to some live music this week to get into the spirit of Beef Australia.

Caitlyn Jamieson, with her parents Keith Jamieson and Alisha Smith, performed country music for residents on Wednesday.

Caitlyn, 15, is from Bouldercombe, and has been singing with her parents since she was two years old.

She has toured all over Australia and has just returned from Easter in the Country at Roma and the Way Out West Fest in Winton.

Only young in years, Caitlyn has been fortunate enough to perform with Slim Dusty’s Travelling Country Band several times.

Slim Dusty, Dolly Parton and Troy Cassar-Daley are her main inspirations as country is her favourite genre to sing.

“It’s definitely where I feel most at home because I have been doing it since I was born,” she said.

Mater Rockhampton patient care manager Erna Allison said the live music session would provide a valuable experience for the patients and staff.

“The Mater has been a part of the community for over 100 years, it’s about bringing our community into our patients, promoting wellbeing,” she said.

“If you’ve got good music around you, it gives them a bit of a boost.”

The Mater Private Hospital Rockhampton is, for the first time, sponsoring the Beef Australia event this year.

The hospital will be showcasing its services and facilities through an exhibition stand about its Emergency Care Centre, which is open 7am – 11pm 365 days a year with minimal waiting time for public or private patients, no referral or appointment necessary.

The hospital will also host a breast feeding and nappy change lounge at the trade fair.

This will provide mums and families with a relaxing, quiet, lounge-like environment to feed their babies with access to a kitchen to heat bottles and comfy chairs to breastfeed.

This area will be manned by a qualified midwife as well as other staff.