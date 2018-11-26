Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Music

Hope for Red Hot Chili Peppers fans

by Amy Price
26th Nov 2018 6:30 PM

BRISBANE still has a taste for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

After the American rockers added a second Brisbane show to their national tour on Monday to meet demand, general admission to both shows sold out within hours of going on sale.

A Live Nation spokeswoman said the promoters were "working with Red Hot Chili Peppers production to try to make more tickets available."

Red Hot Chili Peppers will play two shows in Brisbane in February. Picture: Steve Keros
Red Hot Chili Peppers will play two shows in Brisbane in February. Picture: Steve Keros

"At this time there is no opportunity for additional performances. Fans can keep up to date on Live Nation Oz NZ Facebook," a Live Nation spokesman said.

Touring Australia for the first time in 12 years, Red Hot Chili Peppers will now perform at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 25 and 26 with Live Nation citing "overwhelming ticket demand during the pre-sale" for the additional show.

Sydney is the only other city with a second show.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have won six Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million albums.

brisbane concert live nation music red hot chilli peppers

Top Stories

    FIRES: QFES issues fire ban as emergency declared for CQ

    FIRES: QFES issues fire ban as emergency declared for CQ

    Breaking FIRE bans have been put in place across Central Queensland as soaring temperatures coupled with winds continue to impact the region.

    Men charged after using fake $50 notes to buy drinks

    premium_icon Men charged after using fake $50 notes to buy drinks

    Crime Their night out came to a crashing halt when they were arrested

    Rides galore promised for 2019 Rocky Show

    premium_icon Rides galore promised for 2019 Rocky Show

    Entertainment Showman's Guild confirms it is back on board after split show fiasco

    Rocky is open to more mine jobs

    premium_icon Rocky is open to more mine jobs

    Council News The project will create almost 4000 jobs during construction

    Local Partners