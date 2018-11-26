LATEST VIDEO: Bushfire meeting at Miriam Vale
Gladstone Regional Council have given an update on the bushfire situation at Deepwater.
Gladstone Regional Council have given an update on the bushfire situation at Deepwater.
Opinion Adani CEO hits back at mistruths, distortions and outright lies over its plan to develop the Carmichael mine
Motor Sports A field of 135 riders turned out for the annual event
Weather BOM issues fire warning for Central Queensland today during heatwave
News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds