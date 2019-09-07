Menu
Rugby League

Live Now: Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

by Lachlan Grey
7th Sep 2019 12:17 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM
We appear to be having technical difficulties with today's livestream. We are working to get this issue fixed as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience. A full replay of the games will be available later today.

Padua College is the home of the AIC rugby league action today as Round 6 gets underway.

The hosts will play the dominant Marist College Ashgrove and are every chance to end their winning run in the Open grade.

On the other fields, St Edmund's College will take on Iona College, and Villanova will battle it out with St Patrick's College Shorncliffe.

Join the team as we livestream the action from 12.30pm. Check out the full schedule below.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 6

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

St Edmund's College v Iona College

Villanova College v St Patricks College

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

GRADE 9: From 12.30pm

GRADE 10: From 1.30pm

OPEN: From 2.40pm

aic livestream rugby league streaming video

