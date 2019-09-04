Menu
SUNDAY FUN: Join Neassa O'Reilly, Keeley Marsden, Coco Tamasey, Edie Hemson, Camryn Mills, Paige Jones and Hannah Hovey for a free Come and Try Day at Yeppoon Surf Life Saving on Sunday.
Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

Trish Bowman
4th Sep 2019 8:00 AM
COME aboard this Sunday on September 8 for Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Clubs Come and Try Day.

Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club junior activities co-ordinator Graham Hemson said the free day of fun is tailored to suit all ages.

"This is where kids who have often wondered what it would be like to be a nipper can come and try all the activities in a no pressure relaxed environment,” Mr Hemson said.

"The day is all about having fun and trying new things. Experienced water safety will be on hand throughout the morning to ensure everyone's safety.

"Nippers is all about meeting new people, having fun and extending yourself.

"The come and try day will have activities for children and adults and Surf Life Saving caters for everyone, and I don't mean the sausages.”

Free sausage in bread for all kids who come and try. Bring your friends and see how much fun being a nipper can be.

Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club, Anzac Parade

Sunday 8th September 8 from 9am-11am.

Enquiries 0429 154 756

