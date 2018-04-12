Sixers in ‘wide open’ NBA playoff draw

BEN Simmons' 76ers are charging towards the playoffs as the third seed in the East after blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks 130-95 to extend their winning streak to 16 games.

They'll play Miami, after the Heat rallied for an overtime win against Toronto. The teams split their season series 2-2, with the home team winning every game.

The complete Eastern playoff picture is set after a thrilling finale in the conference on Thursday. On top of the 76ers-Heat matchup, Toronto (1) will play Washington (8), Boston (2) lines up against Milwaukee (7) and Cleveland (4) clashes with Indiana (5).

The West is also settled as Joe Ingles' Jazz fell from third to fifth after a 102-93 defeat in Portland, that saw the Blazers and Thunder both move ahead of Utah.

Minnesota is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after securing the eighth seed with a 112-106 overtime win in its winner-takes-all clash against Denver.

Scores: Pistons 119 Bulls 87, Celtics 110 Nets 97, 76ers 130 Bucks 95, Thunder 137 Grizzlies 123, Pelicans 122 Spurs 98, Knicks 110 Cavs 98, Magic 101 Wizards 92, Heat 116 Raptors 109, Timberwolves 112 Nuggets 106, Kings 96 Rockets 83, Lakers 115 Clippers 100, Trail Blazers 102 Jazz 93

Standings - East: 1. Raptors (59-23), 2. Celtics (55-27), 3. 76ers (52-30), 4. Cavs (50-32), 5. Pacers (48-34), 6. Heat (44-38), 7. Bucks (44-38), 8. Wizards (43-39)

West: 1. Rockets (65-17), 2. Warriors (58-24), 3. Trail Blazers (48-33), 4. Thunder (48-34), 5. Jazz (48-33), 6. Pelicans (48-34), 7. Spurs (47-35), 8. Timberwolves (47-35)