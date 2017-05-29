27°
BREAKING: 'Dry blood' on back door of dead CQ man's home

Luke J Mortimer
Melanie Plane
and | 29th May 2017 10:01 AM Updated: 12:26 PM
Michael Ceremuga
Michael Ceremuga

UPDATE: 12.07pm: 

POLICE have found "dry blood" on the back door of the home of Michael Ceremuga, the man found dead in a Gladstone drain.

Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said police last saw Mr Ceremuga at a beach on Barney Point, a Gladstone suburb, when he "appeared to be under the influence of something".

WATCH | Police announce name of man found dead in drain

He said police also found items "of interest to us" in Mr Ceremuga's Toolooa St home.  

He said police still have "no idea how he ended up in the drain" but police have found no wounds on his body.

More to come

BREAKING: 10.37am:

POLICE have revealed the identity of a dead man found in a Gladstone drain.

One of Rockhampton's top cops, Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey's, said the man is 37-year-old Michael Ceremuga.

WATCH | Man was last seen trying to swim at Barney Point

Acting Det Insp Peachey said the man was found with no wounds on his body.

"But we can't rule out foul play yet," he said.

Mr Ceremuga was known to Gladstone police. No one had seen him since May 11.

WAS LIVE | Watch Rockhampton's top cop reveal crucial details of the case

He said police combing Mr Ceremuga's Toolooa St home found items "of interest to us" but he wouldn't say what they were.  

He said the Mr Ceremuga's family were "very distressed" and are seeking information.

"Any information might be the final piece of the puzzle that might help family get closure," he said.  

More to come shortly 

BREAKING 9.50AM: THE IDENTITY of a man found deceased in a CQ drain is about to be revealed by police.

Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey is preparing to address the media in relation to the human remains discovered in Gladstone on May 25.

Police were over the weekend treating the death as suspicious and have set up a crime scene at the deceased man's Gladstone home.

Body discovered in Gladstone stormwater drain

Body in drain being treated as 'suspicious'

