Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
No new virus cases for Queensland

18th Aug 2020 9:46 AM
Queensland has recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight.

It means the Sunshine State now has seven active cases. More than 1000 people in Queensland have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is today unveiling the state's PPE stockpile, as the state doubles it storage capacity.

"We have to plan for the future," Ms Palaszczuk said, describing it as the state's shield for COVID.

Queensland has 900 days worth of gowns, with more equipment still to arrive.

It comes a day after an aged care facility on the Sunshine Coast was sent into lockdown as three residents await COVID-19 test results..

Immanuel Gardens Aged Care and Retirement Village at Buderim went into lockdown on Monday morning after residents, who live in the Terrace, began experiencing respiratory symptoms.

They were all tested for COVID-19 and results are expected by Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

